Game #4: Anaheim Ducks vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Rangers have returned home after splitting a two game road trip featuring stops in Winnipeg and Minnesota. Gerard Gallant’s squad will look to bounce back from their loss against the Jets tonight as they welcome the Anaheim Ducks into town.

Anaheim is a very odd team in a state of flux right now. Longtime captain Ryan Getzlaf retired over the summer, and a new crop of young stars led by Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale are set to lead the next generation of hockey in Anaheim. However, the roster is still clogged with plenty of middle of the road veterans, including former Rangers Kevin Shattenkirk, Ryan Strome, and Frank Vatrano. Strome ans Vatrano will be making their returns to MSG as visitors for the first time since their time on Broadway.

Player to Watch: Sammy Blais

After a nearly year long recovery process from the torn ACL he suffered last November, Sammy Blais is set to return to the ice tonight. Set to skate alongside Jimmy Vesey and Filip Chytil on the third line, keep an eye on Blais as he looks to knock off some rust from his hiatus and get back into the swing of things.

Enjoy the game!