Dryden Hunt Placed on Waivers

The New York Rangers have placed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers.

Hunt (NYR) and DiGiuseppe (VAN) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 19, 2022

Hunt joined the Rangers as a free agent last season and skated in a career high 76 games, and also set career best marks in goals (6), assists (11), and points (17). He was utilized in a variety of roles, and on occasion was deployed in the top six which wasn’t always to his benefit.

This season Hunt has appeared in three games, tallied a goal on two shots, and skated just 8:49 a game. Hunt carries a cap hit of $762,500, and as of this writing could be claimed by only a handful of teams given how many teams are up against the cap. Hunt was signed for his versatility, and at this point there really isn’t a good place for him.

The team is keeping Ryan Carpenter currently because he’s a center, and if he doesn’t work out he’ll get replaced by Gustav Rydahl. Jimmy Vesey has looked fine as a defense-first forward, and Ryan Reaves isn’t going anywhere. The only other potential move to be made would have been demoting Libor Hajek... but we all know that wasn’t going to happen.

The Rangers are making this move so they can bank up cap space, and any player they may eventually acquire would likely skate in place of Hunt anyway. There’s a chance he clears and adds to the depth in Hartford, but I guess we will just have to wait and see what happen s.