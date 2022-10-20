Sharks Overwhelm Rangers to Earn David Quinn His First Win As San Jose’s Head Coach

The New York Rangers went to overtime for the first time this season, and were quickly handed their first overtime loss of the season. David Quinn made his return to MSG on Thursday, and it was almost as if the Rangers reverted to how they played during their former bench boss’s tenure on Broadway.

The first period was a sloppy one which saw both sides take turns on special teams, and the Sharks took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Filip Chytil got the Rangers even 1:50 into the second frame, and just over 7 minutes later Artemiy Panarin made it 2-1.

The Rangers broke down defensively at times during the second period, partially due to some indecision with the puck, and the Sharks took advantage of a turnover to tie things up 2-2.

The third period was the worst period of the Rangers’ season to date, as the Blueshirts were outshot 16-2 after outshooting San Jose 21-9 during the first two periods of play. That carried over into overtime, and a rare mishandle by Adam Fox led to a scoring chance, and a faceoff for San Jose.

Shortly after the ensuing faceoff, the Rangers once again aimlessly tried to defend and regain control, and ultimately were unsuccessful as Erik Karlsson scored the 3-2 game winner just 49 seconds into the “free hockey” period.

There’s not much more to say. The game saw the Rangers start off slow, pickup steam for most of the second only to end on a sour note, and those vibes remained in the third period and overtime.

#NYR head coach Gerard Gallant: "I have no idea where that [third period] came from. I have no idea what went wrong. It was just a total collapse. It was embarrassing, actually." — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 21, 2022

The Rangers are off on Friday and Saturday, and return to action at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday vs. Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets.