Bantering Points: 10/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYI 3, NYR 0 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers played well all things considered, but an inability so solve Ilya Sorokin combined with the Islanders’ ability to solve Jaroslav Halak resulted in a shutout loss for the visitors (CBS)
- Mollie Walker relays word that yet another upper body injury has left Vitali Kravtsov sidelines on a day to day basis (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat at the hands of the Islanders (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Kristen Shilton dives into how elite athletes have honed in on strict dietary plans as the latest edge in maintaing peak performance (ESPN)
