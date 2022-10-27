 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/27/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYI 3, NYR 0 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers played well all things considered, but an inability so solve Ilya Sorokin combined with the Islanders’ ability to solve Jaroslav Halak resulted in a shutout loss for the visitors (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker relays word that yet another upper body injury has left Vitali Kravtsov sidelines on a day to day basis (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat at the hands of the Islanders (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

