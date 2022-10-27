 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rangers Sign Ben Harpur to One-Year Deal, Will Be Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack

By Tom Urtz Jr
2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Rangers lost Jarred Tinordi to waivers at the start of the season, and they seemingly have replaced him with Ben Harpur.

Via HockeyViz, here’s a look at each defender’s isolated impact at 5v5.

Interestingly enough, both defenders are 6’6”, Harpur weighs 231 pounds while Tinordi came in at 229 pounds, and Harpur has 15 points in 156 career games while Tinordi had 13 in 115. Both also shoot left handed!

Harpur will remain in the AHL for now, but it clearly seems like he was signed because he fit the profile of a defender the team previously had in the organization. He had been on a PTO with the Wolf Pack, and ultimately you need to have bodies to skate for the minors.

This shouldn’t be a major move in grand scheme, but I have to admit that it is a bit funny, interesting, and concerning? that the Rangers had a less than ideal defenseman taken off their hands for free and went out and got a younger version. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

