Rangers Sign Ben Harpur to One-Year Deal, Will Be Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers lost Jarred Tinordi to waivers at the start of the season, and they seemingly have replaced him with Ben Harpur.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a one-year contract.



Full details: https://t.co/rOi1ULanD0 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 27, 2022

Via HockeyViz, here’s a look at each defender’s isolated impact at 5v5.

Interestingly enough, both defenders are 6’6”, Harpur weighs 231 pounds while Tinordi came in at 229 pounds, and Harpur has 15 points in 156 career games while Tinordi had 13 in 115. Both also shoot left handed!

#NYR say Ben Harpur will be assigned to AHL Hartford https://t.co/dgAlXzvDYK — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 27, 2022

Harpur will remain in the AHL for now, but it clearly seems like he was signed because he fit the profile of a defender the team previously had in the organization. He had been on a PTO with the Wolf Pack, and ultimately you need to have bodies to skate for the minors.

This shouldn’t be a major move in grand scheme, but I have to admit that it is a bit funny, interesting, and concerning? that the Rangers had a less than ideal defenseman taken off their hands for free and went out and got a younger version. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯