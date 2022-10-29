Recap: Rangers Defeat Stars 6-3 in Saturday Showdown

After a series of tough losses, the Rangers looked to turn over a new leaf in Dallas for a Saturday matinee. They faced Nils Lundkvist, who they traded to Dallas this offseason, for the first time while hoping to generate more scoring chances than they’ve shown in the last few games. Gallant announced prior to puck drop that there would be some changes with the lineup, and as promised we saw some differences that he hoped would make a difference.

1st Period

DAL: Mason Marchment - Tyler Seguin - 1:09

Dallas dominated play early on and very quickly were able to capitalize on a turnover and score. The Stars got on the board first courtesy of Marchment, who was a big offseason acquisition for Dallas this year. This goal came just over a minute into the game, before the Rangers had registered a shot at all.

NYR: Chris Kreider - Kaapo Kakko - 8:41

It wasn’t too long before Chris Kreider was able to even the score off of a rebound with the hep of Kaapo Kakko.

Lundkvist ended up taking the first penalty of the game for interference with former teammate, Lafreniere. Dallas killed the penalty successfully, but it was just a few minutes before Carpenter took a hooking penalty for the Rangers...on Nils Lundkvist.

There was a significant amount of time, right before the period expired, that the referees spent sorting out some tripping and roughing penalties that would carry over into the second period that seemingly no one seemed happy about.

2nd Period

NYR: Vincent Trocheck - Mika Zibanejad - 0:59 PPG

Much like Dallas did in the first period, the Rangers got on the board early in the second while still on the power play.

Zibanejad to Trocheck for a power play goal. 5v4 scoring pic.twitter.com/9aEBMgOnlh — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 29, 2022

DAL: Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski - 1:28

Less than a minute later, after a good save by Shesterkin, Hintz was able to collect the rebound and score the equalizer.

Hanley took an interference call that was nearly identical to that of Lundkvist earlier in the game, giving the Rangers another power play opportunity. Despite being shorthanded, Dallas had a nice odd-man rush opportunity but Shesterkin was able to make the save on Hintz.

A little over halfway through the second period, Kravtsov took a hard, awkward hit into the boards and after being slow to get up, he left for the locker room.

Dallas goaltender, Jake Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood as Oettinger headed to the locker room with a lower body injury that Dallas claimed would make him questionable to return, even in the third period.

NYR: Mika Zibanejad - Chris Kreider & Artemi Panarin - 14:18 PPG

The Rangers power play was back in action with a goal from Zibanejad as the Blueshirts seemed to wake up from their inability to score the last few games. This goal gave the Rangers their first lead (over 30 seconds) of the game with a score of 3-2.

Immediately after K’Andre Miller took an interference penalty on Marchment but New York was able to kill the penalty and

DAL: Jason Robertson - Joe Pavelski - 18:46

Dallas was able to tie it up again before time expired on the second period to set the scene for a thrilling third.

3rd Period

Jason Robertson struck first on a rather easy goal for Dallas, however after a review, it was called offsides and the score remained 3-3.

NYR: Zac Jones - Vincent Trocheck & Julien Gauthier - 11:18

The Rangers broke the tie and opened the floodgates for scoring on a great goal by Zac Jones from high in the zone. This was Jones’ first NHL and effectively credited him with the game winner.

NYR: Julien Gauthier- Sammy Blais & Zac Jones - 11:37

Just a few seconds later, Wedgewood moves out far in front of the crease leaving a huge space open for Gauthier to literally swoop in and tack on another goal to make it 5-3.

This is such a chaotic play. Wedgewood comes too far out of the crease and Gauthier scores. pic.twitter.com/SfwAWlmnJC — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 29, 2022

NYR: Vincent Trocheck- Mika Zibanejad & Alexis Lafreniere - 13:25

Trocheck put the nail in the coffin this Halloween weekend with one more goal to make it 6-3, earning him first star of the game with two goals and two assists.

The game ended with a few more penalties handed out and some extracurriculars taking place around Igor’s net, but the Rangers stood strong and didn’t allow another goal.

The Rangers head to Arizona to play the Coyotes in their new home of Mullet Arena at 7:30pm.