Bantering Points: 10/7/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker looks back on Jaroslav Halak’s NHL career before joining the Rangers and examines why he’s ready for anything the team asks of him (NY Post)
  • Walker also chatted with Ryan Carpenter about his view of the team in the final days before the regular season (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that yesterday’s practice session saw a change in forward lines within the top nine (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano projects how the Blueshirts roster will shake out by the time training camp concludes (LoHud)
  • Jacob Billington examines how the New York Rangers stack up with the defending Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

