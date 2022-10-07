Bantering Points: 10/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker looks back on Jaroslav Halak’s NHL career before joining the Rangers and examines why he’s ready for anything the team asks of him (NY Post)
- Walker also chatted with Ryan Carpenter about his view of the team in the final days before the regular season (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that yesterday’s practice session saw a change in forward lines within the top nine (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano projects how the Blueshirts roster will shake out by the time training camp concludes (LoHud)
- Jacob Billington examines how the New York Rangers stack up with the defending Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Dallas Stars agreed to a four year, $31 million contract with forward Jason Robertson (NBC Sports)
- The Edmonton Oilers released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement (Sportsnet)
