Brennan Othmann named winner of Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award

Rookie forward Brennan Othmann, 19, has been named the winner of the 2022 Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, which is earned each year by the most outstanding rookie in New York Rangers training camp.

Othmann, the 16th pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, played like he wanted to be noticed in the preseason. In two games, he picked up two assists, registered two shots on goal, took one trip to the box, and drew two penalties. That’s quite an impact for someone averaging 14:16 TOI/GP in two games of his first taste of pro hockey in North America.

The Rangers have big hopes for Othmann, even with all of their current depth (and youth) at wing. At this stage, he is clearly on the path to becoming a top-six winger in the NHL. Othmann had an outstanding 2021-22 campaign in the OHL for the Flint Firebirds and was a point-per-game player for Team Canada at the 2022 World Juniors. In his preseason appearances, he did not look out of place playing against NHL and AHL-caliber players.

For the most part, draft picks and even prospects are magic beans. It’s still early, but it looks like Othmann is already sprouting. Winning the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award is a nice nod from the media that he stood out and that New York expects big things from the young winger in the not-too-distant future.