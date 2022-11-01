Vitali Kravtsov to Miss at Least One Week, Filip Chytil is Day to Day

The New York Rangers are going to be without forward Vitali Kravtsov for at least a week following an injury sustained this past weekend.

#NYR say Filip Chytil and Vitali Kravtsov will not participate in morning skate today.



Chytil is day to day and skating on his own. Kravtsov will be out at least a week. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) November 1, 2022

Kravtsov went into the boards hard chasing a puck during Saturday’s game vs. Dallas Stars, and he missed the remainder of that game and Sunday’s contest in Arizona vs. the Coyotes. It is an unfortunate situation for Kravtsov as he had just returned to the lineup recently.

On opening night vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, Kravtsov skated 1:28 across 3 shifts before leaving the game. He returned vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 23 and skated 11:33. Kravtsov then logged 10:42 vs. the Colorado Avalanche, was scratched vs. the New York Islanders, and then had 5:09 of ice time vs. the Stars.

This isn’t the start Kravtsov envisioned, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Filip Chytil was on a similar timeline, and then he returned to practice last week where he left early after not feeling right. He remains sidelined as well following the effects of a collision during a 5-1 loss vs. Columbus.