Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 8, DET 2 (4:54 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For all the previous games the Rangers deserved a better outcome but couldn’t quite score enough, they made up for it with an eight goal explosion in Detroit (CBS)
- Colin Stephenson notes that while the reunion of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko on a line was the talk of the team prior to last night, Vitali Kravtsov getting another opportunity in the top six was also something to keep an eye on (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ bounce back victory last night (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple an$wer$ ue$tion$ concerning Gerard Gallant’$ future on Broadway, po$$ible trade$ to make, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Former NHL players Niklas Hjalmersson and Loui Eriksson agreed to contract with HV71 and Frolunda of the SHL respectively (TSN)
- A vote on a possible arena for the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe will be on the ballot in May 2023 (Sportsnet)
