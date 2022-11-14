Adam Fox Named NHL’s 3rd Star of Week

Adam Fox is having a fine start to his 2022-23 season, and has just been named the NHL’s 3rd star of the week.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ Adam Fox led the NHL with six assists and eight points (2-6—8), and also scored both of New York's game-winning goals, as the Rangers (8-6-3, 19 points) went 2-2-0 in four contests.#NHLStats: https://t.co/51HFK3APjJ pic.twitter.com/n7AxrMOxaW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 14, 2022

Fox finished the week with 2 goals, 6 assists, and 8 points in the 4 games the New York Rangers played, and is currently 2nd in the NHL in raw scoring by defenseman. Fox’s 19 points (5 goals and 14 assists) puts him just 3 behind Erik Karlsson, but when sorting by points per game, his 1.12 average is 6th-best which is still very impressive.

In any case, Fox is off to a hot start, and has easily been one of the Rangers’ top players. In terms of underlying numbers, per Evolving-Hockey, Fox is 2nd on the team with a 64.74 xGF%, 4th with a 57.47 CF%, and 3rd with a 64.02 GF%. Fox is sporting a 3.35 GF/60, and a 1.88 GA/60 which is certainly what the team need right now.

As the NHL’s graphic noted, Fox notched both game-winning goals during the Rangers’ 2-2-0 stretch, and he’s up to 5 goals on the season. He scored 11 goals in 78 games last year, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up having a career year for goals scored.

Adam Fox buries the second Rangers goal in 1:18 to quickly double the newly found New York lead!#NYR pic.twitter.com/e0aGcoq5gY — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) November 14, 2022

Fox has brought a lot of value to the team, and he’s currently leading all Rangers skater with a GAR of 4.5 which is a full goal ahead of Filip Chytil who is 2nd on the list. If you look at Fox’s GAR among NHL defensemen, he’s currently 17th in the league.

This tracks as Fox has been a bit of a one-man band on the back end, as none of the other rear guards have put up dazzling GAR numbers of note. In any case, Fox is getting some recognition for his hot play as of late, and the Rangers will need him to keep it up as they start a challenging road trip on the West coast.