Bantering Points: 11/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker makes the case for Julien Gauthier hold onto his roster spot when the Blueshirts return to full health and need to trim their roster (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson saw New York’s strong effort on the penalty kill as the turning point in Sunday’s victory (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Travis Yost goes in-depth on how even as early as the season currently is, looking at each team’s goal differential can tell you a lot about what to expect moving forward (TSN)
- Emily Sadler tells us what to expect during the upcoming hearings involving Hockey Canada and their various cover ups and scandals that have cropped up as of late (Sportsnet)
- Dave McCarthy relays word that Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Jake Muzzin will be out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury and will not be re-evaluated until February (NHL.com)
