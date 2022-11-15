 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 11/15/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker makes the case for Julien Gauthier hold onto his roster spot when the Blueshirts return to full health and need to trim their roster (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson saw New York’s strong effort on the penalty kill as the turning point in Sunday’s victory (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

  • Travis Yost goes in-depth on how even as early as the season currently is, looking at each team’s goal differential can tell you a lot about what to expect moving forward (TSN)
  • Emily Sadler tells us what to expect during the upcoming hearings involving Hockey Canada and their various cover ups and scandals that have cropped up as of late (Sportsnet)
  • Dave McCarthy relays word that Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Jake Muzzin will be out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury and will not be re-evaluated until February (NHL.com)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...