Game #19: New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks Open Thread

Following a disappoint overtime loss against the Seattle Kraken to begin their west coast road trip, the Rangers will look to course correct in the Bay Area tonight. Gerard Gallant’s squad is set to complete the season series with Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, and the rest of the San Jose Sharks.

For all of the games the Rangers have played well and deserved a better result in thus far, their first meeting with San Jose was not one of them. The Sharks came into Madison Square Garden on October 20th as a winless team, but emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory to give former Blueshirts’ bench boss David Quinn his first win with his new team. The latter portions of the game saw San Jose outshoot the Rangers 18-2 en route to that result, so a better effort will be needed if New York wants to avoid being swept.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

As the only former Shark on the Rangers’ roster, Goodrow is more familiar with the confines of the SAP Center than any of his teammates. Keep an eye on him tonight as the Blueshirts look to return to their winning ways.

Enjoy the game!