Recap: Rangers Defeat Sharks With Late Goals

The Rangers headed out west to visit the San Jose Sharks and their former head coach David Quinn and after two and a half scoreless periods, the Rangers struck first and ultimately were able to take the win, 2-1.

1st Period

The Rangers started off strong, immediately getting ahead in shots and getting a power play opportunity however San Jose was able to kill it off and put some pressure on, themselves. Kaapo Kakko had a few great chances in front of the net but James Reimer held strong.

Ryan Carpenter took a boarding penalty for a hit on Nico Sturm that caused a scrum. Despite efforts from Quinn to get a five minute major for the hit, it was left at two minutes, most of which would carry over to the second period.

The Rangers ended the period with fifteen shots on goal but headed to intermission with no goals to show for it.

2nd Period

Halfway through the second period and still neither team had scored but the Rangers only added five shots on goal comparatively to the Sharks who doubled their first period shot total of eight.

Despite a few more good chances from both teams, the period ended without a score again.

3rd Period

While the Rangers allowed San Jose to catch up with possession and shots in the second period, they shut the door on that in the first half of the third period. By the twelve minute mark in the period, the Rangers were approaching forty shots in the game.

NYR: Julien Gauthier - Jacob Trouba & K’Andre Miller - 13:57

For the first goal of the game, Jacob Trouba took a huge shot from far back in the zone and with the help of Gauthier who deflected it in from right in front of Reimer, the Rangers took a late lead and broke the scoring drought.

Julien Gauthier, you love to see that. pic.twitter.com/ghp7u0bhgd — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) November 20, 2022

NYR: Adam Fox - Jimmy Vesey & Mika Zibanejad - 18:53

After the Sharks pulled the goalie, the Rangers battled but even had a hard time finding the net when it was empty. Adam Fox ultimately put one in to get an insurance goal, extending his point streak to eight games and giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

SJS: Logan Couture - Timo Meier & Tomas Hertl - 19:43

After both Rangers goals, the Sharks dominated possession and Logan Couture was able to break the shutout and give them a fighting chance by making it 2-1. Immediately after that, Shesterkin made a highlight reel-worthy save when left alone with just a few seconds left but it could have been a tie game.

Time expired on the period a few seconds later and the Rangers secured the win in San Jose, 2-1 despite not scoring until the second half of the final frame. The Rangers outshot the Sharks 43-23.

The Rangers will look for their tenth win as they continue their west coast road trip, visiting the Kings on Tuesday night and the Ducks the following day.