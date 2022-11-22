Bantering Points: 11/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker details how the team’s decision to keep 23 healthy players on the roster when doing so isn’t a necessity could come back to bite them as the trade deadline approaches (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson takes a look at the run of bad luck Vitali Kravtsov has been on as he looks to establish himself as a legitimate NHLer this season (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh, Pavel Buchnevich of St. Louis, and Martin Jones of Seattle have been named as the league’s three stars of the week (TSN)
- Jason Bukala examines how the top ten picks from the 2022 Entry Drafted have been performing in their first post-draft seasons (Sportsnet)
