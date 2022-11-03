Ryan Lindgren Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury

Not only did the New York Rangers lose 5-2 to the red-hot Boston Bruins on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, but they also lost top-pairing defenseman Ryan Lindgren to an upper-body injury.

Just a few minutes into the first period, Lindgren laid out a hard hit on Bruins star David Pastrnak. Pastrnak retaliated with a late, blindside hit moments later, for which he received an interference penalty. Lindgren did play two more shifts after the hit, but then left midway through the first period and did not return.

Upper body, will not return, per the Rangers. This could be from David Pastrnak's interference penalty on him. I don't think Lindgren saw Pastrnak coming. https://t.co/9JZeNHSOlj — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) November 4, 2022

After the game, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant’s only update for the time being was that Lindgren is day-to-day.

#NYR Gerard Gallant says Ryan Lindgren (upper body) is day-to-day, and they’ll know more tomorrow. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) November 4, 2022

The Rangers were already in a tough matchup against an excellent Bruins team, so going the majority of the game without one of their better blueliners surely had an adverse impact.

Further details should come to light soon, but hopefully Lindgren is OK and the Rangers will have him back soon. Otherwise, their lack of depth on the backend will rear its ugly head, as they could be looking at more minutes for Libor Hajek and/or a Ben Harpur call-up.