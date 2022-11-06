Game #13: Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Following a 5-2 defeat against the toughest team the Atlantic Division has to offer in the Boston Bruins, the Rangers will be squaring off against another Atlantic Division foe. It’ll be a second straight Original Six matchup as well, as the Detroit Red Wings are in town tonight.

The Red Wings defeated the Islanders by a 3-0 margin last night. Ville Husso recorded a 24 save shutout for Detroit, so the Rangers are likely to see Alex Nedelijkovic in goal tonight. With two days of rest in hand against a mediocre Red Wings team playing the second half of a back to back set, this game has all the makings of one the Blueshirts should win going away.

Player to Watch: Filip Chytil

After missing the last two weeks with what was suspected to be a concussion, Chytil is expected to be back in the lineup for New York tonight. While some jumbling of the team’s forward lines will be necessary to allow for his return, keep an eye on Chytil as he looks to get back into the swing of things today.

Enjoy the game!