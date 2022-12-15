Game #31: Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After vanquishing the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week, the Rangers are back in action at Madison Square Garden as they welcome the hottest team in the NHL into the world’s most famous arena. The Toronto Maple Leafs are in town for the first of three meetings with the Blueshirts this season, they come into tonight’s game riding a 15 game point streak. Toronto has compiled a 12-0-3 record since their last regulation loss on November 11th. What was a pedestrian 7-5-3 record through one month has turned into a strong 19-5-6 mark, good for the third best record in the league.

Superstar forward Mitch Marner has been leading the way for Toronto offensively. He’ll enter tonight’s game in the midst of a franchise record 23 game point streak for Toronto, and the Rangers will look to break that streak as they try to hand Toronto a rare loss while extending their own winning streak to five games.

Player to Watch: Igor Shesterkin

Tonight’s game will be New York’s 31st of the season, and it’ll take a strong effort from #31 in order to stop the Maple Leafs’ high powered offense. Bettman points aside, the Blueshirts have won 15 games and lost 15 games thus far. The team hasn’t had more wins than losses since the first day of November when they were 6-3-2, and a win tonight will put them back at that mark. Keep an eye on Shesterkin tonight as the team looks to extend their winning streak while putting a stop to Toronto’s.

Enjoy the game!