Bantering Points: 12/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, TOR 1 (4:56 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A strong effort from Igor Shesterkin and a pair of goals from Jimmy Vesey were the driving forces behind New York’s victory as they handed the Maple Leafs their first regulation loss in over a month (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that Vitali Kravtsov found himself drawing into the lineup once again as he appears to build some momentum on his season (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks discusses how a rare extended shift for the team’s second power play unit served as the turning point of the game (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ fifth consecutive victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Los Angeles Kings agreed to a five year, $21 million extension with forward Trevor Moore (NBC Sports)
- First overall pick Juraj Salfkovsky is not expected to be assigned to the Slovakian national team ahead of the World Junior Championships (TSN)
