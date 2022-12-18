Game #33: New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks Open Thread

After a road win in Philadelphia 24 hours ago, the Blueshirts‘ road trip has made its way to the Windy City as they get set to square off against the Chicago Blackhawks for the second and final time this season. Chicago defeated the Rangers by a 5-2 margin back on December 3rd, and Gerard Gallant’s squad will look to avoid a second defeat and the season sweep that would come as a result of that.

Jaroslav Halak started in goal last night, so Igor Shesterkin will man the crease for New York tonight. Another six goal effort like the one the Rangers got last night ought to be enough, but we shall see how this game unfolds as the Rangers look to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Player to Watch: K’Andre Miller

Miller scored a highlight reel goal against the Flyers last night, and he’ll look to build upon that effort tonight, so keep an eye on New York’s star defender.

Enjoy the game!