Bantering Points: 12/19/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 7, CHI 1 (4:53 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Another offensive explosion for the Rangers saw seven different players find the back of the net en route to a blowout victory over the lowly Blackhawks (CBS)
- Larry Brooks suggests that Ben Harpur’s recent appearances in the lineup doesn’t bode well for Libor Hajek’s future (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker sees New York’s decisive victory over Chicago as revenge for their prior defeat earlier in the month (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ victory at the United Center (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Edmonton Oilers agreed to a pro-rated, one year contract with defenseman Jason Demers (Sportsnet)
- Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright was named the captain of Team Canada’s roster for the 2022 World Junior Championships set to begin next Monday (NHL.com)
