Bantering Points: 12/19/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 7, CHI 1 (4:53 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Another offensive explosion for the Rangers saw seven different players find the back of the net en route to a blowout victory over the lowly Blackhawks (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks suggests that Ben Harpur’s recent appearances in the lineup doesn’t bode well for Libor Hajek’s future (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker sees New York’s decisive victory over Chicago as revenge for their prior defeat earlier in the month (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ victory at the United Center (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The Edmonton Oilers agreed to a pro-rated, one year contract with defenseman Jason Demers (Sportsnet)
  • Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright was named the captain of Team Canada’s roster for the 2022 World Junior Championships set to begin next Monday (NHL.com)

