Game #25: Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Blueshirts have returned home in advance of tonight’s game, as they look to sweep this home and home set with the Ottawa Senators. After securing a 3-1 victory in across the border two nights ago, the Rangers are set to defend their home ice against Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, and the rest of this young Senators group.

The only consistent thing about New York thus far has been their inconsistency on a game to game basis. Some dominant efforts here, some blown leads there, the team has been a mess to say the least. As the calendar has now turned over into December, the Rangers will need to start stacking points that they’ve failed to do thus far. Tonight marks the start of a three game homestand against teams currently out of playoff position, and Gerard Gallant’s squad will need to make the most of those games before the schedule gets harder next week.

Player to Watch: Vitali Kravtsov

Staying healthy and in the lineup has been a challenge for Kravtsov throughout the early portion of this season. Between a series of injuries and healthy scratches, the young winger has only played in seven of the team’s 24 games thus far. Keep an eye on Kravtsov as he looks to put forth another solid performance and put a more firm grasp on his lineup spot.

Enjoy the game!