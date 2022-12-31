Bantering Points: 12/31/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks writes that the Blueshirts cannot allow Alexis Lafreniere to join the lengthy list of failed former first round draft picks that have began their careers on Broadway (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that while Lafreniere sat out of Thursday’s game as a healthy scratch, Kaapo Kakko has found himself with an opportunity on the top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider (Newsday)
- Blain Potvin thinks the Montreal Canadiens could be a sensible trading partner if the Rangers decide to move on from Lafreniere (The Hockey Writers)
- Adam Vingan details how Lafreniere has fallen off from the highly touted former first overall selection he entered the league as to a spectator of regular season games (Sportsnet)
Around the NHL:
- Edmonton Oilers’ forward Connor McDavid recorded five points as he led the way offensively during a 7-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken (TSN)
- The 2023 Winter Classic is two days away, and the numbers behind the game tell a story (NHL.com)
