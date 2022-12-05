Rangers Recall Jonny Brodziniski from Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers recalled Jonny Brodzinski on Saturday morning, assigned to Hartford on Sunday, and this morning have announced that he’s back on the active roster.

#NYR have recalled F Jonny Brodzinski from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 5, 2022

Brodzinski appeared in 22 games last season with the Rangers, and spent the remainder of his time in the AHL with the Wolf Pack were he tallied 18 goals and 39 points in 36 games played. He’s spent the majority of his career in the minors, and in 267 games has posted a line of 96-107-203 across 8 seasons.

Filip Chytil did not dress for Saturday’s loss vs. the Chicago Blackhawks, and the recall of Brodzinski could either be for insurance, or there could be another forward that is currently ailing. Tonight the Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues, a team that is 11-13-0 on the season, has lost 3 in a row, and is 5-5-0 over the last 10 games.