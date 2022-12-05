Game #27: St. Louis Blues vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After yet another listless loss to a team outside of the playoff picture two nights ago, the Blueshirts are set to finish out their three game homestand tonight. Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan O’Reilly, and the rest of the St. Louis Blues are in town and serve as the final chance for New York to pick up two points before their next road trip.

In the wake of a solid season that saw them make the Central Division Finals and push the eventual champion Avalanche to six games, the Blues have sputtered out of the gate. An 11-13-0 record isn’t what most analysts would’ve expected out of St. Louis at this point of the year, and their -21 goal differential is tied for the third worst in the Western Conference.

Player to Watch: Sammy Blais

In what was one of the worst trades in franchise history the millisecond it happened and has only gotten worse since, the Rangers acquired Sammy Blais and a draft pick from the Blues in exchange for Buchnevich in the summer of 2021. Buchnevich has tallied 95 points in 92 game as a Blue, while Blais has chipped in nine assists and is still looking for his first goal as a Ranger as he dresses for his 38th game on Broadway tonight. Keep an eye on Blais and hope he doesn’t go a 39th consecutive game without scoring.

Enjoy the game!