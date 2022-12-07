Game #28: New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights Open Thread

The Blueshirts are set to begin yet another trip out west tonight as they’re in fabulous Las Vegas to take on Reilly Smith, Mark Stone, and the rest of Bruce Cassidy’s squad of Golden Knights.

Among the players not skating for Vegas will be defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. After having missed the previous four games, Vegas announced today that Pietrangelo will be away from the team indefinitely as he tends to an illness in his family. Some lineup changes will be in order for Vegas, and although the Rangers don’t have any new injuries, Gerard Gallant has opted for lineup changes as well.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

The most notable portion of Gallant’s lineup changes is the decision to make Vitali Kravtsov a healthy scratch while Goodrow takes his place on the second line. Keep an eye on Goodrow as he looks to make the most of his opportunity higher up in the lineup.

Enjoy the game!