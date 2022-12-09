Bantering Points: 12/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson believes that New York’s decision to waive Ryan Carpenter is a signal that the team will be moving forward with Jonny Brodzinski on the NHL roster as a depth option (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session in Denver (LoHud)
- Jenna Lemoncelli points out that for as well Rangers fans tend to travel, one particular fan in Vegas did the fan base no favors (NY Post)
- Brendan Azoff offers three takeaways from the Blueshirts’ previous victory over the Vegas Golden Knights (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors an abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- TSN’s panel of hockey analysts discussed possibilities for next season’s salary cap, Kris Letang’s timeline to return to play as he recovers from a stroke, and and an alumni event featuring league legends (TSN)
- Sam Poulin, a forward in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect pool, has taken a leave of absence from hockey due to personal reasons (ESPN)
