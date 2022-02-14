Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Men’s Ice Hockey Group Stage Standings Recap

Group play for men’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics has concluded, and qualification play will commence on late Monday and early Tuesday with winners advancing to the Quarterfinals. The four teams with the most points in group play earned a spot in the Quarterfinals, and that includes the United States led by former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn (9 points), Finland (8 points), the Russian Olympic Committee (7 points), and Sweden (7 points). All other teams will play in the qualification round in an attempt to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The United States won group A by winning all three games played and finishing with a goal differential of +11. Canada, featuring former Rangers “legends” such as Adam Cracknell, David Desharnais, and Eric Staal, finished in second place with 6 points and a goal differential of +7, Germany came in third with 3 points and a goal differential of -4, and China finished in last with 0 points and a -14 goal differential.

Group B was captured by ROC, whose roster includes former Ranger Artem Anisimov, won two of the three games played, and finishing with a slim goal differential on +2. Denmark, featuring former New York Ranger and Hartford Wolf Pack stand out Nicklas Jensen, turned a lot of heads picking up two victories, and finishing with 6 points overall.

Czechia, who is captained by Connecticut Whale and Hartford Wolf Pack legend Marek Hrivík, finished in third with 3 points and a +1 goal differential, and Switzerland finished in last with 1 point and a -4 goal differential.

Group C was captured by Finland who won two out of three games in regulation, one in overtime, and finished with a goal differential of +7. Sweden, whose roster includes former Wolf Pack winger Carl Klingberg, finished just behind them with 7 points and a goal differential of +3. Slovakia came in third with 3 points and a -4 goal differential, and Latvia finished last with 0 points and a -6 goal differential.

In terms of individual leaders, Montreal Canadiens’ prospect Sean Farrell (USA) finished group play with 6 points. Sakari Manninen (Finland), and Teemu Hartikainen finished just behind him with 5 points a piece. Kent Johnson, No. 5 overall pick by Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021, also had a strong showing for Canada with 4 points in group play.

Between the pipes there were a number of strong performances with Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov (ROC) standing out in a big way. The 6’7” netminder went 2-1-0 in group play with a 1.95 GAA and a .933 save percentage, making 84 saves overall.

OH MAMA!

WHAT A SAVE BY IVAN FEDOTOV!! pic.twitter.com/K79m5wLO2J — This is the KHL (@KHLreplays) February 12, 2022

Sebastian Dahm (Denmark) also put up some good numbers going 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .944 save percentage in the two games he played. Former New York Ranger Magnus Hellberg (Sweden) appeared in two games going 1-1-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .927 save percentage, stopping 63 of 68 overall.

Drew Commesso (USA) went 2-0-0, stopping 53 of 55 to finish group play with a 1.00 GAA, and a .964 save percentage. Lastly, Harri Säteri (Finland) stopped 50 of 53 in his two victories ending group play with a 1.50 GAA and a .943 save percentage.

Qualifying Round Games

How to Watch

Games are available for viewing via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and NBC Sports app. If you are also someone who likes to wager(if so, please do responsibly) you can use DraftKings Sportsbook depending on where you live.

Game Schedule

Monday, February 14, 2022

Slovakia vs. Germany - 11:10 p.m. ET

Denmark vs. Latvia - 11:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Czechia vs. Switzerland - 3:40 a.m. ET

Canada vs. China - 8:10 a.m. ET