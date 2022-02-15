Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinals: How to Watch

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinals will begin this evening, Eastern Time, with the United States taking on Slovakia in the first game. The United States went undefeated in group play, and secured a spot in the Quarterfinals as the top seed. Other teams that earned a spot in the Quarterfinals based on group play performance include Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee, and Sweden.

The qualifying round, involving teams that didn’t earn enough points in group play, just concluded with Slovakia shutting out Germany 4-0, Denmark earning a 3-2 victory over Latvia, Switzerland eliminating Czechia with a 4-2 win, and Canada besting China by a score of 7-2.

Now that the final eight is set, Quarterfinals will be played with the four winners advancing to the Semifinals. There are a couple of interesting matchups, and there’s no guarantee who will advance to the Semifinals. With that said, here’s how you can watch these games.

How to Watch

Some of the Quarterfinals are scheduled to air live on USA Network, but are also available for viewing via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app. If you are also someone who likes to wager (if so, please do responsibly) you can use DraftKings Sportsbook depending on where you live.

Game Schedule

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

United States vs. Slovakia | 11:10 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

ROC vs. Denmark | 1:00 a.m. EST

Finland vs. Switzerland | 3:40 a.m. EST

Sweden vs. Canada | 8:30 a.m. EST

Former New York Rangers In Action

Here’s a quick overview of former Rangers, and the time they spent at the NHL level on Broadway.

United States: Steven Kampfer (2016-2018), and David Quinn (2018-2021)

Slovakia: Marek Hrivík (2015-2017)

ROC: Artem Anisimov (2008-2012)

Denmark: Nicklas Jensen (2016-17)

Switzerland: Raphael Diaz (2013-14)

Sweden: Carl Klingberg (2014-15), and Magnus Hellberg (2015-17)

Canada: Eric Staal (2015-16), Adam Cracknell (2017-18), and David Desharnais (2017-18)

Enjoy the Quarterfinals!