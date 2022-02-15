Rangers vs Bruins: K’Andre Miller Sends Bruins Packing In Shootout

The New York Rangers returned from their two week break with a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins. Igor Shesterkin got the start in goal, and he never missed a beat with an incredible performance in the crease. Filip Chytil evened up the game early in the third period, and K’Andre Miller ended the game in the ninth round of the shootout for the Rangers.

1st Period

Charlie Coyle (11) - Craig Smith (9) - 3:39

After nearly a two week break, the rust clearly showed for the Rangers throughout the first period. A costly turnover in the neutral zone by Barclay Goodrow led to a rush the other way by Boston, and they jumped out to an early 1-0 lead. Craig Smith put a hard shot on goal that gave Igor Shesterkin some trouble, and the puck dropped right at the top of the crease. Charlie Coyle was in perfect position while crashing the net, and was able to shovel the shot over Shesterkin to give the Bruins the lead.

2nd Period

No scoring.

3rd Period

Filip Chytil (5) - Dryden Hunt (6) & Braden Schneider (3) - 6:45

Filip Chytil scores off his own rebound to tie the game #NYR pic.twitter.com/ec99xyvrgX — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 16, 2022

It took a little over 46 minutes for the Rangers to finally get on the board, but it came at the right time and gave New York some momentum. Dryden Hunt was able to find Filip Chytil cutting through the neutral zone, and Chytil was able to transition the puck into a scoring chance. Chytil’s initial shot on goal gave Jeremy Swayman some trouble, and the puck landed right at his feet. Chytil followed up his rebound almost immediately and slammed home his fifth of the season to tie up the game at 1-1.

Shootout

This game needed extra time to be decided, and headed to the shootout without a winner decided in the overtime period. Both the Rangers and Bruins traded a pair of goals throughout the first three rounds, and then the goaltenders went to the work during the next five rounds. That set the stage for K’Andre Miller in the ninth round and he called came with an absolutely filthy move to his forehand.

After a pretty eventless 40 minutes, things really picked up during the final 20 minutes and later on in overtime. I know I’m not alone on this, but seeing Igor Shesterkin emerge from the tunnel for the shootout was absolutely badass. Right from that moment, I knew there wasn’t a chance that the Rangers were going to lose this game with a pissed off Shesterkin back in goal. Following tonight’s incredible win, the Rangers will have a scheduled off day tomorrow before returning to action on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.