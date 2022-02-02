Rangers Assign Morgan Barron, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Huska, and Nils Lundkvist to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers don’t play again until February 15 vs. the Boston Bruins, and this morning they have announced some roster changes.

UPDATE: #NYR have assigned Morgan Barron, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Huska and Nils Lundkvist to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 2, 2022

The Wolf Pack will play five games before the Rangers get back in action, and it makes perfect sense that Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, two of the Pack’s top forwards have been returned. Adam Huska returns to his role as a backup to Keith Kinkaid, and Nils Lundkvist will get top playing time on defense.

Wolf Pack have five games before NYR return from break. Wonder if there will be more assignments at some point to get Jones and Schneider playing time. It is possible that keeping them on NHL roster, and them making more money because of that, is a reward of sorts. pic.twitter.com/SypGITwyyz — Tom Urtz Jr. (@TomUrtzJr) February 2, 2022

It is a bit curious that Zac Jones and Braden Schneider remained on the Rangers’ roster, although there’s always a chance they play a game or two for the Pack before toward the end of the Rangers’ break. It should be noted that remaining on the NHL roster could be a reward of sorts, as they will make more money each day they are on the Rangers’ roster as opposed to being on Hartford’s.