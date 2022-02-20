Rangers vs Senators: Rangers Hang On For 2-1 Win Over Ottawa Senators

The New York Rangers headed up north to Canada for a quick one-game road trip through Ottawa, and came away with a 2-1 win over the Senators. After giving up the opening goal just five minutes into the game, the Rangers settled in and rattled off two unanswered goals throughout the first two periods. In the third period, the Rangers did an excellent job of keeping Ottawa away from the net, and Igor Shesterkin handled the rest.

1st Period

Tim Stutzle (11) - Adam Gaudette (7) & Nikita Zaitsev (3) - 4:52

That's a nice shot from Stützle to open the scoring today. pic.twitter.com/ktTNYzhMHu — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 20, 2022

Early on in the first period, the Senators were able to catch the Rangers in transition and Tim Stutzle converted on the odd-man rush. K’Andre Miller isn’t necessarily at fault for stepping up on the play, but caught an unfortunate break as the puck popped over his stick in the neutral zone. Stutzle was able to collect the loose puck with Miller a few steps behind him, and walked in with plenty of space in front of him. Igor Shesterkin didn’t stand much of a chance with a great wrist shot by Stutzle, and he put Ottawa up 1-0 early in the first period.

Ryan Strome (10) - Braden Schneider (4) & Artemiy Panarin (41) - 7:27

Ryan Strome pops home a rebound and it's 1-1 pic.twitter.com/FcOH12iwYj — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) February 20, 2022

Despite the Rangers allowing the early goal against, it didn’t take very long for them to fight right back on the scoreboard. Following some sustained pressure in the offensive zone, the Rangers finally got the puck to the net and it result in Ryan Strome’s 10th goal of the year. Artemiy Panarin started it all off with a great feed back to Braden Schneider, who was trailing the play after jumping onto the ice. Schneider was able to use his space, faked a slap shot to drop the goalie, and put a pass right on Strome’s tape. With the goaltender already pulled out of position, Strome slipped the puck between Filip Gustavsson’s legs to tie up the game at 1-1.

2nd Period

Artemiy Panarin (14) - Mika Zibanejad (32) & Ryan Strome (26) PPG - 9:14

Artemiy Panarin with a power play goal from the right circle pulls the #NYR ahead 2-1 pic.twitter.com/5qTBHdkaVH — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 20, 2022

The Rangers’ dominant power play went to work just before the midway point of the second period, and they made Ottawa pay for their mistake. New York had some excellent puck movement that resulted in quality chances, but just couldn’t find a way to put the puck past Gustavsson. The puck eventually worked back up top to Artemiy Panarin, and rather than passing, he took it upon himself to rifle a slap shot. The heavy shot completely fooled Gustavsson, and Panarin absolutely labeled the top right corner of the net.

3rd Period

No scoring.

After taking the lead, the Rangers did a pretty good job of shutting down the Senators throughout the third period. Igor Shesterkin did his part with a couple big saves, and even came within an inch or two of finally scoring a goal. Following the quick trip up to Ottawa, the Rangers will have another three-day break before returning to action on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.