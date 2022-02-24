Game #51: Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers Open Thread

For the first time since opening night, the Rangers will clash with their division rivals from our nation’s capital. It’ll be Alex Ovechkin, Carl Hagelin, and the rest of the Washington Capitals. The Capitals are one of two division rivals the Blueshirts only match up with three times this season, so a regulation loss tonight would secure a Capitals’ win in the season series.

After the events in the final two meetings between these teams during the truncated 2020-21 campaign, many expected the opening night bout to be a fireworks filled event. Instead, the Capitals jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two periods, went in cruise control for the final frame, and a lone Chris Kreider tally sandwiched by a pair of special teams goals from Alex Ovechkin resulted in a 5-1 victory for Washington.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

While Chris Kreider has been the main driver of New York’s offense this season, he has been slumping since the Rangers returned from the break. With no points in the last three games, someone else will need to step up, and look for Panarin to do so tonight.

Enjoy the game!