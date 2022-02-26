Rangers vs Penguins: Rangers Fall 1-0 After Strong Effort in Pittsburgh

The New York Rangers had plenty of chances this afternoon, but literally came up empty as they were shutout 1-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The officials didn’t do the Rangers any favors today as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins were seemingly allowed to do whatever they felt like without any repercussions. Igor Shesterkin, as expected, was solid once again for the Rangers but was outdueled by Tristian Jarry who turned aside all 27 shots he faced this afternoon.

1st Period

No scoring

2nd Period

No scoring

3rd Period

Evgeni Malkin (8) - Bryan Rust (22) & Sidney Crosby (34) PPG - 5:09

Rust sends Malkin a royal road pass on the power play to open the scoring between the Penguins and Rangers pic.twitter.com/2qJTktpIQm — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 26, 2022

Early on in the third period, the Penguins went to work on their second power play of the afternoon after Sidney Crosby was “hauled” down by Ryan Lindgren. The Rangers were a little disjointed on the ensuing penalty kill, and left Evgeni Malkin all alone off to the left side of Igor Shesterkin. Bryan Rust was able to find Malkin with a crisp centering feed, and he wired a one-timer past Shesterkin on the blocker side. The goal would hold up the be the game-winner as the Rangers were unable to solve Tristian Jarry at the other end of the ice.

This was just a frustrating game overall between the officials, and the Rangers being unable to solve Tristian Jarry. Igor Shesterkin gave the Rangers a chance all afternoon, but the offense just couldn’t break through. The Rangers will have to quickly forget about today’s result as they return to action tomorrow night against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden.