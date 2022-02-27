Game #53: Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a subpar effort in Pittsburgh prevented the Rangers from finding the back of the net yesterday, they’ll look to bounce back and defend home ice tonight. The Vancouver Canucks are in town to kick off a four game Eastern Conference swing, and the Blueshirts will welcome back J.T. Miller into Madison Square Garden as a visitor once again.

After coming up short in spite of making 25 saves on 26 shots, Igor Shesterkin will sit out of tonight’s contest. Alexandar Georgiev will get the start in goal, and he’ll look to replicate Shesterkin’s strong performance yesterday with a better result for the team if all goes well.

Player to Watch: Ryan Reaves

Having spent parts of four seasons as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Reaves is familiar with the Canucks as the two teams are both members of the Pacific Division. Familiarity breeds contempt, so keep a close eye on Reaves and the physical edge he brings tonight.

Enjoy the game!