2022 NHL All-Star Weekend: How To Watch Guide & Open Thread

NHL All-Star Weekend is upon us, and this will be the first time since 2020 that the hockey world will celebrate some of the biggest and brightest NHL talent in the game at one time. This year’s festivities will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, and there will also be some action on the Vegas Strip. With that said, let’s dive in on what’s going on, and how you can watch.

For starters, you can catch the action on the following platforms:

What: 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

When: Friday, February 4, 2022 | 7:30 PM ET

Where: ESPN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet Now, TVAS

The All-Star Skills competition will feature seven events which are as follows with a description of the event from the NHL:

Verizon NHL Fastest Skater

Eight skaters will compete to see who is the fastest in the NHL. They will get to choose the direction they skate in, and can start from as far back as three feet behind the start line located by the penalty side of center ice. The skater with the fastest time wins.

Participants

Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak

Each goalie will face all players from an opposing division. Players from each division will shoot numerically, lowest to highest, with the divisional captain shooting last. If a goalie saves the divisional captain’s shot, he will continue to face shooters until a goal is scored. A goalie’s round ends on a goal and cannot end on a save.

The order of shooters after the divisional captain will remain the same as the original order. If at the end of the event there is a tie for the longest save streak, the winning goalie will be determined by the total number of saves made in their round. If two or more goalies remain tied based on the total number of saves made, then the tied goalies will compete in a sudden death round of “Goalie Goals”

Participants

Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off

This is a brand new event this year, specific to where All-Star Weekend is taking place, which will be held at the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” playing area and will be tasked with successfully shooting pucks into five targets in the quickest amount of time. Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Spray from the fountain and the breeze from the Vegas Strip will add to the challenge of this unique and never before seen NHL All-Star Skills event. The player who shoots pucks into targets in fastest time will be the winner.

Participants

EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot

Each player will get two attempts to record a shot with the fastest speed. In the event the radar malfunctions or a stick snaps, the attempting player will get an opportunity to reshoot.

Participants

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge

Shooters can start their routine from anywhere in the neutral zone and have full access to the offensive zone, including behind the net. Each shooter will attempt two shots, and the order of second shot taken will be based on score of the first shot. A panel of judges will score each shot on a scale of 1 to 10. In the event of a tie, players will take a final shot to determine winner.

Participants

Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22

To put this on, it required the NHL to shutdown Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack so that it could put a new twist on street hockey. Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 is a game of chance, strategy and skill. The object of the game is to achieve a hand of 21 without going bust in the least number of shots. The player who wins two rounds is crowned Puck Shark.

Participants

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting

Each player will shoot at four targets, one in each corner of the net, and attempt to break the Styrofoam targets, yes they are finally back!, in the fastest amount of time.

Participants

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

What: 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game

When: February 5, 2022 | 3:00 PM ET

Where: ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, Sportsnet Now, TVAS

The 3-on-3 setup will feature three 20-minute games, with players from each division making up the four teams: Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan and Pacific. Each game during Saturday’s All-Star tournament will be 20 minutes in length.

Teams will change ends at the 10-minute mark of each game. Games that are tied after 20 minutes will be decided by a shootout. The winners of each semifinal game will meet in the All-Star tournament final to determine the overall tournament champion. The winning team will divide up a prize pool of $1 million.

All-Star Rosters via NHL dot com

Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho

F Claude Giroux

F Jake Guentzel

F Jack Hughes

F Evgeny Kuznetsov+

F Chris Kreider

F Tom Wilson++

D Adam Pelech

D Zach Werenski

G Frederik Andersen

G Tristan Jarry

+ replaced D Adam Fox (injury)

++ replaced F Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocol)

Atlantic Division

F Patrice Bergeron

F Jonathan Huberdeau

F Dylan Larkin

F Auston Matthews

F Steven Stamkos

F Nick Suzuki

F Brady Tkachuk+

D Rasmus Dahlin

D Victor Hedman

G Jack Campbell

G Andrei Vasilevskiy

+ replaced F Drake Batherson (injury)

Central Division

F Kyle Connor

F Alex DeBrincat

F Nazem Kadri

F Kirill Kaprizov

F Clayton Keller

F Jordan Kyrou

F Joe Pavelski*

D Roman Josi+

D Cale Makar

G Juuse Saros

G Cam Talbot

+ replaced F Nathan MacKinnon (injury)

Pacific Division

F Leon Draisaitl

F Jordan Eberle

F Johnny Gaudreau

F Adrian Kempe

F Jonathan Marchessault

F Connor McDavid*

F Timo Meier

F Mark Stone

F Troy Terry

D Alex Pietrangelo

G John Gibson

G Thatcher Demko

* Fan-elected captain

Feel free to use this as an open thread to discuss this weekend’s festivities.