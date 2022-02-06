Bantering Points: 2/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Chris Kreider about his second all-star weekend experience, and why it feels ore special than his first one two seasons ago (NY Post)
- Barbara Baker heard from Ryan Reaves about his part in the fight for equality for people of color in the NHL (Newsday)
- Leen Amin ponders who the Blueshirts could look to acquire ahead of the trade deadline (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the festivities of the All-Star Game, as the Metropolitan Division defeated the Central Division 5-3 in the finals and saw Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Claude Giroux win MVP (NBC Sports)
- Luke Fox lists 21 great things from the All-Star weekend in Vegas (Sportsnet)
- In their search for a new general manager to replace Stan Bowman, the Chicago Blackhawks interviewed current interim GM Kyle Davidson and Carolina Hurricanes’ assistant GM Eric Telusky (TSN)
Loading comments...