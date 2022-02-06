 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/6/22

By Jack McKenna
2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker chatted with Chris Kreider about his second all-star weekend experience, and why it feels ore special than his first one two seasons ago (NY Post)
  • Barbara Baker heard from Ryan Reaves about his part in the fight for equality for people of color in the NHL (Newsday)
  • Leen Amin ponders who the Blueshirts could look to acquire ahead of the trade deadline (Elite Sports NY)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien recaps the festivities of the All-Star Game, as the Metropolitan Division defeated the Central Division 5-3 in the finals and saw Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Claude Giroux win MVP (NBC Sports)
  • Luke Fox lists 21 great things from the All-Star weekend in Vegas (Sportsnet)
  • In their search for a new general manager to replace Stan Bowman, the Chicago Blackhawks interviewed current interim GM Kyle Davidson and Carolina Hurricanes’ assistant GM Eric Telusky (TSN)

