Game #58: New York Rangers vs St. Louis Blues Open Thread

After a rough outing in Minnesota two nights ago, the Blueshirts are back in action for the third leg of their four game swing through the Central Division. Tonight, they’ll head into the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to take on Ryan O’Reilly, Colton Parayko, and the rest of Craig Berube’s Blues’ squad.

This will be the second and final meeting of the season between these two teams, with the Rangers having defeated the Blues 5-3 last Wednesday in New York. That game marked Pavel Buchnevich’s first game against the Rangers since being traded away, but the Russian superstar is set to miss tonight’s contest due to an injury suffered on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

It might be odd to suggest that a player that’s recorded ten points in ten games since returning from the all-star break is in a bit of a slump, but that’s the narrative surrounding Panarin right now. Larry Brook’ latest column highlighted Panarin’s lack of production at 5 on 5 as of late as something to ponder about where Panarin is at right now. Keep an eye on Panarin tonight as he looks to bust out of the supposed slump he’s in.

Enjoy the game!