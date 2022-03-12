Game #59: New York Rangers vs Dallas Stars Open Thread

After a second consecutive drubbing at the hands of a Central Division foe, the Rangers will look to salvage their final Western Conference road trip of the season tonight. Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and the rest of the Dallas Stars will welcome Gerard Gallant’s squad into the American Airlines Center.

While New York’s goaltending has been the main driver of their success thus far, both goalies have struggled over the team’s last two losses. Alexandar Georgiev conceded five goals in a 5-2 defeat against Minnesota on Tuesday, Igor Shesterkin followed by by giving up four goals on 17 shots before getting pulled against St. Louis on Thursday, and Georgiev came on in relief and allowed another pair of goals. As a team more or less incapable of winning without Vezina caliber goaltending, Shesterkin will need to bounce back tonight for his team to end this road trip on a high note.

Player to Watch: Libor Hajek

Much has been made of the Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox pairing’s struggles as of late, and Lindgren will be sitting out tonight. Libor Hajek will be skating alongside Fox in his place, so keep an eye on Hajek tonight.

Enjoy the game!