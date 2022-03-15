Bantering Points: 3/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears highlights Filip Chytil’s versatility as one of the reasons the team’s bottom six sees some success (NY Post)
- Sears also sees the Rangers’ ability to persevere through tough circumstances as the main improvement they’ve experienced this season compared to previous years (NY Post)
- Neil Best notes that even though a return to the playoffs is basically clinched, the Blueshirts can’t afford to get complacent (Newsday)
- Matt Grazel examines potential trade fits between New York and the Anaheim Ducks (The Hockey Writers)
- Leen Amin points out Ryan Strome as one of few players on the team to play well over the last week (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- The Arizona Coyotes only generated 15 shots on goal, but that was enough to defeat the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3 in yesterday’s only game (TSN)
- Casey Cheatum reports that the Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Drew Helleson and a second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft (Mile High Hockey)
