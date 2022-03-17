Bantering Points: 3/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Ryan Lindgren about his desire to move past what was a tough road trip for him (NY Post)
- Walker also offers her thought’s on the Blueshirts’ acquisition of Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers (NY Post)
- Rachel Nones highlights the undrafted forwards making their mark in New York this season (The Hockey Writers)
- Matt Grazel lists three teams that could be interested in taking Alexandar Georgiev off of the Rangers’ hands if the price is right (The Hockey Writers)
- Corey Pronman grade$ the trade that brought Vatrano to Broadway (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Matt Drake breaks down the trade that saw the Florida Panthers acquire defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for 1st and 4th round draft picks as well as a prospect (Habs Eyes On The Prize)
- The San Jose Sharks agreed to an eight year, $65.1 million contract extension with forward Tomas Hertl (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
