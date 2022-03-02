Game #54: St. Louis Blues vs New York Rangers Open Thread

When the NHL released the schedule for the 2021-22 campaign, tonight’s game was one plenty of Rangers’ fans circled on their calendar. The St. Louis Blues are in town tonight, and that means that Pavel Buchnevich will make his return to the world’s most famous arena as a visitor for the first time.

In the name of clearing up the necessary cap space to sign Barclay Goodrow and Patrik Nemeth for a total of nine years and $26,100,000, Chris Drury settled on dumping Buchnevich for magic beans in order to clear that cap space. Since the deal, Buchnevich has ascended to superstar status, coming into tonight’s contest with 46 points in 46 games.

Player to Watch: Filip Chytil

After missing Thursday night’s game due to an illness and sitting out as a healthy scratch for both losses over the weekend, Chytil is set to replace Morgan Barron in the lineup tonight. Having only scored two goals in the previous two games, the Blueshirts are desperate for offense, and look fir Chytil to give them a much needed spark.

Enjoy the game!