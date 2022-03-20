Rangers vs Hurricanes: Georgiev Makes 44 Saves and Shuts Out Hurricanes

The New York Rangers, playing their second game in as many nights, defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a final score of 2-0. Alexandar Georgiev played a large part, if not the only part in the Rangers success tonight as he pitched a 44-save shutout. The Rangers on the other hand, had probably their worst second half to a game as they have all season long. Chris Kreider scored the opening goal for the Rangers, and then it turned into a “hold the hell on and get out of here with a point” type of game.

1st Period

No scoring.

2nd Period

Chris Kreider (41) - Jacob Trouba (22) & Alexis Lafrenière (8) - 15:39

Chris Kreider nets his 41st goal of the season on the #NYR's 8th shot on goal of the game pic.twitter.com/90FkjHxIJO — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 20, 2022

After going 0-for-2 on the previous power plays, the Rangers finally broke the scoreless tie at the 15:39 mark of the second period. Just a few moments prior to the goal, the Rangers got absolutely hosted by an early whistle call with the puck sitting alone in the crease. Thankfully, the hockey gods have a funny way of course correcting as the Rangers got their revenge courtesy of Chris Kreider. Jacob Trouba’s quick point shot was at a perfect height for Kreider to deflect, and he beat Frederik Andersen over the right shoulder.

3rd Period

Frank Vatrano (11) - Mika Zibanejad (38) - 19:18

Frank Vatrano nets his first goal with the #NYR pic.twitter.com/YKKP1pc5Xr — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 21, 2022

With the Rangers clinging, and I mean absolutely CLINGING to their one-goal lead late in the third period, they got one final clear to ice the game. Mika Zibanejad’s flip out of the zone landed in open ice, and Frank Vatrano turned on the jets to beat everyone to the loose puck. Vatrano buried the puck into the empty net and picked up his first goal in a Rangers’ sweater to secure the 2-0 victory.

It’s no secret that the Rangers probably didn’t deserve anything close to even a point in this game, but they found a way. They obviously looked gassed after grinding out another close game against the defending Stanley Cup champions just 24 hours prior. The Rangers will get a much needed rest day tomorrow while Chris Drury attempts to make his final tweaks to the roster. The Rangers will be back in action on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils, and there will likely be some new faces entering the fold.