New York Rangers Acquire Justin Braun for a Draft Pick

NYR have added to their defensive depth

By Roberto Solis-Byxbee
Detroit Red Wings v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Rangers have made another move leading up to the trade deadline, this time adding defensive depth. In a rare move between metro rivals, per Jeff Marek and Pierre LeBrun, the Blueshirts have traded a 2023 third round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for right handed defenseman Justin Braun.

As a free agent this offseason, Braun is purely a rental for New York. The defenseman doesn’t add any offense to the team, but brings steady defensive play to a roster that is often lacking exactly that. We can most likely anticipate Braun slotting into the third pair as needed.

Braun is now the third UMASS alumni on the roster as the team added Vatrano late last week. The trade is a crafty move by Drury who may not be done today. With rumors flying and a little over two hours until the 3 PM trade deadline arrives, the General Manager could have a busy day ahead of him.

