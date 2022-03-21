New York Rangers Acquire Justin Braun for a Draft Pick

The Rangers have made another move leading up to the trade deadline, this time adding defensive depth. In a rare move between metro rivals, per Jeff Marek and Pierre LeBrun, the Blueshirts have traded a 2023 third round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for right handed defenseman Justin Braun.

Pending the official trade call, but Rangers get Justin Braun from the Flyers in exchange for a 3rd RD pick in '23.

No salary retention. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

As a free agent this offseason, Braun is purely a rental for New York. The defenseman doesn’t add any offense to the team, but brings steady defensive play to a roster that is often lacking exactly that. We can most likely anticipate Braun slotting into the third pair as needed.

Braun is now the third UMASS alumni on the roster as the team added Vatrano late last week. The trade is a crafty move by Drury who may not be done today. With rumors flying and a little over two hours until the 3 PM trade deadline arrives, the General Manager could have a busy day ahead of him.