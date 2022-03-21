New York Rangers Acquire Tyler Motte for a Draft Pick

In a flurry of moves shortly before the deadline, Drury struck again. This time pulling Tyler Motte from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2023 fourth round pick.
Tyler Motte is heading to the Big Apple. #NHLTradeDeadline | @Bet99Sportsbook pic.twitter.com/ehgmndBfgX— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2022
Motte, who has been described as a speedy tenacious winger, is sure to provide some great offensive depth to the team as they prepare for a playoff run. The speedy winger will help the team strengthen their forecheck and fortify their penalty kill.
Tyler Motte @nyrangers— Meghan Chayka (@MeghanChayka) March 21, 2022
Strengths:
• Often in the Right Position Defensively
• Willingness to Sacrifice and Block Shots
• Causes Turnovers on the Forecheck
• Dump and Chase Style of Play
• Effective on the Penalty Kill
