New York Rangers Acquire Tyler Motte for a Draft Pick

By Roberto Solis-Byxbee
/ new
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

In a flurry of moves shortly before the deadline, Drury struck again. This time pulling Tyler Motte from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2023 fourth round pick.

Motte, who has been described as a speedy tenacious winger, is sure to provide some great offensive depth to the team as they prepare for a playoff run. The speedy winger will help the team strengthen their forecheck and fortify their penalty kill.

