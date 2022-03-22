Game #64: New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Open Thread

The trade deadline is officially in the rear view mirror, and the new look Rangers are ready for the stretch run as they prepare for their first playoff appearance since 2017. That run begins in Newark tonight, as the Blueshirts will square off with Our Rivals That Serve As A Minor Nuisance for the third time this season. New York has earned victories in each of the first two meetings, and a third consecutive win will secure the season series victory for them.

Chris Drury was active in his first deadline day as general manager. After acquiring Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers last week, the Rangers made four separate trades yesterday. Three of those players will make their Broadway debut tonight. Justin Braun will skate on the team’s third defensive pair alongside Patrik Nemeth, while Tyler Motte will spend tonight as a winger on the team’s 4th line.

Player to Watch: Andrew Copp

The biggest piece acquired by the Rangers yesterday, Copp will be skating on the team’s third line alongside Filip Chytil and Dryden Hunt. The Rangers sent Morgan Barron and a pair of 2nd round picks (one with the potential to become a first round pick) to the Winnipeg Jets to land Copp, so keep an eye on him tonight as he looks to establish himself as an impact player for New York.

Enjoy the game!