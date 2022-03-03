Gettinger Recalled as Rooney is Placed on IR

The New York Rangers announced today that Tim Gettinger has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack, while Kevin Rooney who sustained an upper body injury in last night’s game against the St. Louis Blues, was placed on IR.

This could be a great opportunity for Gettinger who has yet to get a long look at the NHL level. This season he has 22 points in 35 games played for Hartford which is a much higher scoring rate than any of his previous seasons. A successful call up campaign for him could inject some confidence in the 6’6” forward’s game to perhaps take his play to the next level and become a bonafide bottom six NHL forward.

While the news about Rooney is unfortunate, a lot of us are also asking questions about Ryan Lindgren. Per Vince Mercogliano, Lindgren is okay but is not practicing today as he is taking a maintenance day.

For any of you who did not catch last night’s game, Lindgren was busy being his normal warrior self and put his body on the line to block what was a very hard shot from Tarasenko. While the result looked horrific, we can all breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy this moment between Shesterkin and Lindgren that will be sure to live in every Rangers fan’s memory for years to come.