Bantering Points: 3/6/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Greg Joyce sees the upcoming road trip as a tune up for the Blueshirts’ stretch run (NY Post)
  • Joyce also highlights the contributions from Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad as the source of New York’s offense as of late (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson ponders whether or not the Rangers have the trade assets to upgrade their team ahead of the trade deadline (Newsday)
  • Jacob Strozyk marks the Buffalo Sabres as a potential trade partner in the Blueshirts’ efforts to shake up their forward corps (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
  • Seattle Kraken forward Austin Czarnik and Florida Panthers defenseman Olli Juolevi were placed on waivers by their respective teams (TSN)
  • The Montreal Canadiens could look to move the contract of future Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Shea Weber to a team in need of a large cap hit (Sportsnet)

