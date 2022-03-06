Bantering Points: 3/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce sees the upcoming road trip as a tune up for the Blueshirts’ stretch run (NY Post)
- Joyce also highlights the contributions from Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad as the source of New York’s offense as of late (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders whether or not the Rangers have the trade assets to upgrade their team ahead of the trade deadline (Newsday)
- Jacob Strozyk marks the Buffalo Sabres as a potential trade partner in the Blueshirts’ efforts to shake up their forward corps (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Seattle Kraken forward Austin Czarnik and Florida Panthers defenseman Olli Juolevi were placed on waivers by their respective teams (TSN)
- The Montreal Canadiens could look to move the contract of future Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Shea Weber to a team in need of a large cap hit (Sportsnet)
