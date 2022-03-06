Game #56: New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets Open Thread

After defending home ice against Our Mildly Grating Rivals. the Blueshirts are set to begin their final swing through the Western Conference of the 2021-22 campaign tonight. A four game trip through the Central Division will start with a clash in Manitoba with the Winnipeg Jets.

While the Rangers have faced 30 of the other 31 NHL teams thus far, tonight’s meeting will be the first of two between New York and Winnipeg this season. Tonight’s contest also represents what stands out as the easiest matchup on paper, as the Jets are the only team Gerard Gallant’s squad will visit that currently finds itself on the outside of the playoff picture as of now.

Player to Watch: Jacob Trouba

A former cornerstone of the Jets’ franchise, Trouba spent the first six seasons of his professional career in Winnipeg before being traded to New York during the summer of 2019. In his usual spot on the 2nd pair with K’Andre Miller, look for a strong performance out of Trouba tonight.

Enjoy the game!