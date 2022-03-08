Game #57: New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild Open Thread

After starting their road trip off with a victory in Winnipeg on Sunday, the Rangers have returned to the United States and are set for a clash with the Minnesota Wild tonight. This meeting will be the second and final of the season, as the Wild were in New York on Henrik Lundqvist night and spoiled the celebration be knocking off the Blueshirts that night.

Alexandar Georgiev will get the start in goal, as Gerard Gallant has opted for tonight’s game as the one start Georgiev will get on the road trip. With the trade deadline less than two weeks away and Georgiev’s name swirling in rumors concerning goalie-needy teams, tonight’s start could be his final one as a Ranger.

Player to Watch: K’Andre Miller

One of three first round picks the Rangers made in the 2018 Entry Draft, Miller will play in his native state for the first time as a professional tonight. Jacob Trouba’s homecoming game against his former team in Winnipeg saw him notch a goal and an assist, so look for a strong performance out of Miller with what’s bound to be a handful of family members in the building to cheer him on tonight.

Enjoy the game!